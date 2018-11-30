Kareem Hunt Lied to the Chiefs, So They Released Him

Hours after TMZ released the video of Kareem Hunt kicking a woman in a hotel and put on the commissioner’s exempt list, the Chiefs have released him with the following statement:
Hours after TMZ released the video of Kareem Hunt kicking a woman in a hotel and put on the commissioner’s exempt list, the Chiefs have released him with the following statement:
Genie is enjoying her trip. 1 2 …3
Jana Kramer; Markelle Fultz to see shoulder specialists; Chiefs send Kareem Hunt home and more.
TGIF! Best NBA bets for Friday’s slate.
The rare strategy mistake from Payton.
Comments