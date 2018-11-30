PM Roundup: Jana Kramer; Markelle Fultz To See Shoulder Specialists; Chiefs Send Kareem Hunt Home

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which urges you to open up your heart and find love…or not. I mean it’s up to you, really.
Jana is a mom again: Jana Kramer and her husband welcomed their second child, a son named Jace Joseph on Thursday.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight was so much fun. I’ve felt blah lately and tonight I felt pretty. I felt confident. It was a nice feeling and I wish I felt that way no matter if I have makeup on or a fancy number. But it sure is nice for this Momma to feel back in it and play dress up. But let’s try to love ourselves better even when sometimes we don’t like what we see. I had the pleasure of presenting tonight at the @iheartcountry festival and also promote my new @iheartradio podcast “Whine down w/ Jana Kramer” which premieres on all formats next Monday! May 7th! I hope y’all tune in and love it. Makeup: @emmawillismakeup. Dress: @lavishalice
Fultz still searching for answers: Markelle Fultz is set to see more specialists about his right shoulder next week. The Sixers’ second-year guard has struggled mightily with the injury for a while.
Chiefs sent Hunt home: The Kansas City Chiefs sent running back Kareem Hunt home after the release of a video that shows him assaulting a woman.
