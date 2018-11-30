PM Roundup: Jana Kramer; Markelle Fultz To See Shoulder Specialists; Chiefs Send Kareem Hunt Home

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which urges you to open up your heart and find love…or not. I mean it’s up to you, really.

Jana is a mom again: Jana Kramer and her husband welcomed their second child, a son named Jace Joseph on Thursday.

Fultz still searching for answers: Markelle Fultz is set to see more specialists about his right shoulder next week. The Sixers’ second-year guard has struggled mightily with the injury for a while.

Chiefs sent Hunt home: The Kansas City Chiefs sent running back Kareem Hunt home after the release of a video that shows him assaulting a woman.

This isn’t about Kareem Hunt.

This isn’t about Reuben Foster.

This isn’t about Ray Rice.

This isn’t about Greg Hardy. This is about the @nfl, a systemic problem, and their negligence to try and eradicate this behavior for the sake of winning football games. — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) November 30, 2018

