Video Shows Kareem Hunt Bullrushing and Making Physical Contact With Woman in Hotel

TMZ has obtained video of Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt involved in an altercation with a woman in a hotel hallway. As they describe:

In the video, Hunt is seen arguing with a 19-year-old woman outside of his room at The Metropolitan at the 9 at 3:22 AM on February 10, 2018. Hunt turns a corner and confronts the woman, shoving her hard. The woman strikes him back in the face … and that’s when Hunt goes berserk. As friends try to hold him back, the 2017 Pro Bowler — who led the league in rushing yards — explodes and knocks one of his friends into the woman … who both go flying into a wall. Both Kareem’s male friend and the woman appear dazed — but Kareem makes his way over to the female and kicks her while she’s crouching on the ground … knocking her over.

Police were called in the aftermath of the incident; Hunt was not arrested and charges were not filed.

The woman told police that the incident began when she was kicked out of Hunt’s hotel room after refusing to hook up with somebody in his entourage; Hunt’s friends said that the woman was belligerent when she was asked to leave the hotel room and that she called Hunt the n-word and hit one of his female friends.

Whatever ultimately caused this altercation, the existence of this video is almost certainly going to bring about vocal questioning about why Hunt was not suspended six games under the NFL’s zero tolerance policy. It’s not as though this story was previously unreported.