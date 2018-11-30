NFL USA Today Sports

What the Heck Was this Reporter Even Asking Drew Brees?

Drew Brees was stumped on Thursday night.

The Dallas Cowboys defense was too much for the New Orleans Saints quarterback. The postgame press conference was just as befuddling. Here’s a rough transcript of one of the questions Brees faced.

REPORTER: “Champ, Champ, on the sunny side, despite tonight not being the berries, you have to believe that your Crescent City buckmen are all set to make a great run at another ice covered roscoe just like the bulldog boys from Canton town.”

BREES: ?!?!?!?

It’s presumable this was a hoax of someone possibly mimicking press from, like, the 1920’s. Should be interesting to find out more details on the backstory.

UPDATE: Turns out, a sports radio host has made this bizarre 1920’s impression into a running bit. He’s “Scoops Callahan.”

