Roundup: Robert Mueller Scores Another Blow; Russell Wilson vs. Richard Sherman; John Cena's A Good Guy

Michael Cohen is spilling more beans … Pete Rose not angling for new Hall of Fame push with increased gambling acceptance … Mic cuts most staff before Bustle acquisition … Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson are not besties … Payless opened a fake popup shop and it was a fascinating experiment … Good old-fashioned alderman-getting-his-office-raided situation in Chicago .. Texas Tech taps Matt Wells of Utah State to replace Kliff Kingsbury … Sam Ponder paid the price for her chest-pass commentary … Vanderbilt football player dies after cancer battle … Netflix cancels Daredevil … Wikipedia wants to sue some fake newsers … John Cena has granted 600 wishes for children with life-threatening diseases … Ebola outbreak in Congo now second-biggest on record … Another CTE study to consider … CNN fired Mark Lamont Hill … Trump Organization was going to give Vladimir Putin a $50 million penthouse in Moscow … Natalie Dormer

Will cherish the hilarious memories from Laura Loomer’s Twitter protest forever. [The Cut]

Can’t believe I’m saying this, but Dave Portnoy makes some good points here. [Barstool Sports]

Matt Lauer “not doing well.” [People]

The Golden Age of Promoted Tweets and you’re living in it. [The Ringer]

Someone please turn up Amari Cooper’s awareness slider.

World’s worst fumble recovery by Amari Cooper. pic.twitter.com/yqeMn9iUKp — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 30, 2018

The is bad fanning.