Week 13 NFL Picks Against the Spread: Should You Be on Any of the Six Road Favorites

One could argue the most dangerous bet in the NFL is on a road favorite. As we saw Thursday, laying points on the road is risky, and the Saints went in giving a touchdown to Dallas, and lost outright.

Well wait until you see the Sunday lineup.

The following teams are road favorites

Chicago Bears -4 at New York Giants

LA Rams -10 at Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos -5.5 at Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts -4 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers -3 at Tampa Bay Bucs

KC Chiefs -14.5 at Oakland Raiders

Six road favorites, two by double digits, and one with a backup QB (Chase Daniel for the Bears). Interestingly, all six of the home underdogs are .500 are less, and really only one (Cincinnati) has a shot at the playoffs.

We discussed all of this and much more on the latest episode of Coming Up Winners. All the answers to your questions are on that podcast.

All six road favorites are firmly in the playoff hunt.

Should we call this incentive weekend?