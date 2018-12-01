WWE's Aleister Black and Zelina Vega Got Married

NXT superstar Aleister Black and SmackDown’s Zelina Vega recently got married, according to Wrestling Inc.
Black appeared in Vega’s Instagram video last week:
Congratulations!
Here is Black and Vega together on NXT in March:
