USA Today Sports

WWE's Aleister Black and Zelina Vega Got Married

WWE's Aleister Black and Zelina Vega Got Married

WWE

WWE's Aleister Black and Zelina Vega Got Married

NXT superstar Aleister Black and SmackDown’s Zelina Vega recently got married, according to Wrestling Inc.

Black appeared in Vega’s Instagram video last week:

View this post on Instagram

No rest for the wicked… #Thanksgiving

A post shared by Thea Trinidad (@zelina_vegawwe) on

Congratulations!

Here is Black and Vega together on NXT in March:

, , , WWE

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home