Dave Wannstedt Doesn't Have Notre Dame in the Playoff Because They Didn't Play Today

Think you’ve heard the strongest College Football Playoff take? Unless it belongs to Dave Wannstedt, you haven’t. Here he is at halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game saying Notre Dame isn’t in his hypothetical final four because they didn’t play this weekend.

This is shocking, even for the internet pic.twitter.com/5jj1Ms1Ltj — Koster (@KyleKoster) December 2, 2018

Out of sight, out of mind. That is his strong belief.

Not sure what to do with this except make sure it appears on every single Irish message board.

It takes a lot to shock a Very Online Person in the Year 2018. But this did the job.