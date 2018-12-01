Oklahoma's Game-Sealing Touchdown Came on An Illegal Formation

Oklahoma sealed its Big 12 title title when Kyler Murray and Grant Calcaterra hooked up for an 18-yard touchdown connection with two minutes remaining in regulation. It was a beautiful throw and catch and put the Sooners closer to the College Football Playoff.

It also shouldn’t have counted.

As Chris Fowler astutely points out, Oklahoma only had six men on the line of scrimmage.

Was pointed out to me and then verified by ⁦@CFBRulesExpert⁩ that OU’s TD (amazing catch) to go up 12 late was on an illegal formation. Only 6 men on the line. Top WR a yard off the ball. Oops. pic.twitter.com/vhRiMRq1mv — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 1, 2018

Oh well. Counting is hard.

This is not to take anything away from Lincoln Riley’s team. They outplayed Texas for most of the afternoon, and came up big defensively when it mattered.

Just something for Texas fans to stew about for nine months, when the next meaningful football will happen.