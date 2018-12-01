Pac-12 Disaster: Kyle Whittingham Says He's "Used To" Getting Jobbed By Pac-12 Refs; Larry Scott Booed

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said Friday night he’s “used to it” in reference to a missed call that may have cost his team the Pac-12 championship against Washington.

From ESPN:

With less than a minute left, Huskies cornerback Byron Murphy appeared to run into Utah wide receiver Siaosi Mariner prematurely while breaking up a pass on fourth-and-12 from the Washington 42. But officials didn’t throw a flag, and the Huskies burned off the rest of the clock to clinch their first Rose Bowl berth in 17 years. Whittingham could be seen yelling at officials as he made his way off the field in the game’s waning seconds. He was still fuming almost a half-hour later during his postgame news conference. “I don’t know what I can say,” Whittingham said. “Wouldn’t you be upset? I’m used to it.”

Here’s how it looked on the broadcast.

Utah coach Kyle Wittingham took issue with the officiating at the end of the Pac-12 title game. pic.twitter.com/MN3JnvqlX3 — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) December 1, 2018

The heat has been on Pac-12 officials for most of the year. In early October, Yahoo! reported a Pac-12 executive not trained in officiating was permitted to overturn a targeting call in a game between Washington State and USC.

The Pac-12 commissioner, Larry Scott, was booed lustily during the trophy presentation Friday night.