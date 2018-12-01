VIDEO: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Returns to Game After Visiting Injury Tent

Alabama quarterback and presumptive Heisman Trophy winner Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury on the Crimson Tide’s first drive of the SEC Championship Game. The sophomore appeared to tweak his ankle while being sacked by Georgia on second-and-goal. Tagovailoa stayed in the game and threw an interception on the goal line on the next play.

Then he limped off the field and into the injury tent for observation. CBS reported he shed a brace upon emerging from the tent and quickly rejoined the offensive unit on the sidelines. Alabama is saying he has an “undisclosed injury.”

Tagovailoa returned to the field on Alabama’s next possession.

Something to keep an eye on.