UCF Honoring McKenzie Milton With These Special Helmets

UCF will honor injured quarterback McKenzie Milton by wearing special helmets for today’s American Athletic Conference Championship Game against Memphis. The white-and-gold lids will feature bumpers that say “808,” which is a reference to Milton’s hometown area code in Hawaii, and his number 10. If those two were too subtle, there will also be some wordplay with “10hana,” a play on the Hawaiian word for family.

Nobody gets left behind. Every helmet is complete with 808 on the front, 10HANA on the back.

Additionally, there are plans to hand out 40,000 leis to the fans piling into Spectrum Stadium. Milton suffered nerve damaged and a dislocated knee during the Knight’s victory last week. The junior quarterback on the cusp of his second consecutive unbeaten season and a fringe Heisman Trophy contender.

It will be an emotional event this afternoon in Orlando. Milton won’t be far from his teammates’ minds, both literally and metaphorically.