UCF Honoring McKenzie Milton With These Special Helmets

UCF will honor injured quarterback McKenzie Milton by wearing special helmets for today’s American Athletic Conference Championship Game against Memphis. The white-and-gold lids will feature bumpers that say “808,” which is a reference to Milton’s hometown area code in Hawaii, and his number 10. If those two were too subtle, there will also be some wordplay with “10hana,” a play on the Hawaiian word for family.

Additionally, there are plans to hand out 40,000 leis to the fans piling into Spectrum Stadium. Milton suffered nerve damaged and a dislocated knee during the Knight’s victory last week. The junior quarterback on the cusp of  his second consecutive unbeaten season and a fringe Heisman Trophy contender.

It will be an emotional event this afternoon in Orlando. Milton won’t be far from his teammates’ minds, both literally and metaphorically.

