Bill Belichick to Adam Thielen: "Shut the F*** Up" [VIDEO]

The Vikings are getting jobbed by the Patriots in Foxborough, which shouldn’t surprise anyone, but what happened after New England tried to challenge a 4th down run by Minnesota was a surprise.

Bill Belicichik tossed the challenge flag, and Adam Thielen was barking at officials near the New England sideline. Thielen and Belichick exchange looks, and then Thielen says something, and then the Patriots coach very clearly says, “oh shut the f*** up.”

Referees pulled Thielen out of there quickly.