REPORT: NFL Didn't Interview Kareem Hunt, Victim During Investigation

The NFL seems to have passed on due diligence when it comes to Kareem Hunt’s physical altercation with a woman in a hotel in February.

During the league investigation, the NFL didn’t interview Hunt or the woman involved, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. They also didn’t seek out the security video footage, according to USA TODAY. The NFL did attempt to contact the victim with no success, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

As a result, they’ve got a behemoth of a problem on their hands, with a video emerging of the Kansas City Chiefs running back pushing and kicking a woman during that incident, for which Hunt originally received no discipline.

Via @AdamSchefter on Sunday NFL Countdown: during the league’s investigation into the Kareem Hunt situation, it did NOT interview Hunt or the woman involved. Unreal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 2, 2018

The Chiefs released a statement on Friday night and indicated that Hunt lied during his conversation with the team about the incident. They released him on Friday night after the emergence of the video.

Hunt has been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list which holds him from reporting to a team facility for work, in the event a team claims him on waivers or signs him as a free agent. The league will announce on Monday at 4 p.m. if a team claimed him.

While on the exempt list, the NFL will conduct investigations into the incident in the hotel in February along with a separate altercation he had with a man in June when Hunt punched that man in the face. Per NFL rules, Hunt would typically get six games for the hotel altercation, but the NFL may add additional time for Hunt’s fight in June, according to Rapoport.