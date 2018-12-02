Stop It, Tyson Fury Did Not Earn a Win Against Deontay Wilder

It was a draw. The showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury had no winner as one judge said Fury won, one said Wilder, and the third ruled it a draw. And it was the third one who got it right. Yes, the boxing judges actually got a big fight right.

There are a lot of people mad online that thought Fury won, just stop it. Fury won seven of the rounds but was knocked down twice making it even at 113. For those saying he won more than seven rounds are simply misjudging this fight.

Fury did begin to pull away at the end of the eighth round, however, Wilder got right back into by knocking him down in the ninth to get it back to even. Fury regained a two-round lead heading into the 12th, but after once again being knocked down, it was all even up at 113-113 when the fight concluded.

Now, I am all for calling out boxing judges. They have ruined far too many fights including robbing Gennady “GGG” Golovkin twice against Canelo Alvarez. But this time, they got it right.

Onto the rematch.