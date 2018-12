The Buffalo Bills lost a heartbreaker to the Miami Dolphins today, which led to a player getting heated after the game.

In this video, Bills DE Jerry Hughes can be seen going after one of the refs.

#Bills DE Jerry Hughes ran after the refs after today's game accusing one of them of calling him a "bit**." Hughes had to be restrained by teammates. The league will look into the situation. pic.twitter.com/4aTTFRZTtE — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 2, 2018

Hughes can be heard yelling “You called me a b—-, though. I’ll catch you.”

I’m sure a fine for Hughes will be on the way via the NFL, but luckily his teammates were able to restrain him before anything worse happened…