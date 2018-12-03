5 Potential Candidates to Replace Fred Hoiberg as Bulls Head Coach

Fred Hoiberg has been fired as the Chicago Bulls head Coach in the middle of his fourth season with the team. This comes as somewhat of a surprise, given the fact that the Bulls have been decimated by injuries, and more importantly, Hoiberg was handpicked by Gar Forman.

Below is a list of potential head coaching candidates for the Bulls:

Jim Boylen

Boylen is in his fourth season as the associate head coach for the Bulls. Boylen is a former Spurs assistant and basketball lifer. Jim is a purported defensive specialist, but the results have been mixed since has been in Chicago. The Bulls have finished 14th, 15th, 24th over the past three seasons, and are currently ranked 27th defensively overall. Given the roster that Boylen and Hoiberg have been dealing with over that stretch, the results don’t tell the entire story. The Bulls have named Boylen the head coach, with no interim tag, so he leads this list of candidates as being the Bulls coach into the future.