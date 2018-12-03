5 Candidates to Replace Fred Hoiberg as Bulls Head Coach

Fred Hoiberg has been fired as the Chicago Bulls head coach in the middle of his fourth season with the team. This comes as somewhat of a surprise, given the fact that Hoiberg was handpicked by Gar Forman and was forced to trot out G-Leaguers due to the Bulls being decimated by injuries early in the season.

Below is a list of potential long-term head coaches for the Bulls:

Jim Boylen

Boylen, a former Spurs assistant and basketball lifer, is in his fourth season as the associate head coach for the Bulls. Boylen is a purported defensive specialist, but has had mixed results in Chicago. The Bulls have finished 14th, 15th, 24th over the past three seasons, and are currently ranked 27th defensively overall. However given the roster that Boylan and Hoiberg have been given over that stretch, the results don’t tell the entire story. The Bulls have named him head coach, with no interim tag, so he leads the list of candidates for the permanent job.