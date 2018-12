3: Interceptions by Baker Mayfield in his toughest test this season, against the Houston Texans. Mayfield had the hat trick in the first half, including a pick-six. The Browns modest two-game win streak was snapped.

41: Touchdown passes this season for Patrick Mahomes. He threw four against the Raiders (and led the Chiefs in rushing with 52 yards). Mahomes joins an exclusive list of QBs to hit 40 TDs in the first 12 games. The others are Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.