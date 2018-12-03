6 Candidates to Become the Cleveland Browns Head Coach

While several more teams may join in on the hunt for a new head coach in the coming weeks, the Cleveland Browns are already looking. Here is a look at, and some thoughts on the potential candidates to become the next head coach of the Browns:

Lincoln Riley

Making Lincoln Riley the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns looks to be by far the best option at this point. Baker Mayfield is their future, but he is a quarterback that not every coach knows how to use or can handle. His former coach at Oklahoma solves both of these worries. Riley projects to follow the path of Sean McVay and Frank Reich as a new, innovative coach ready to take the NFL by storm. Of course, getting Riley will be a challenge. He has a good spot with Sooners and will be sought after by several NFL teams with openings including potentially Green Bay. The future is bright in Cleveland and would be even brighter with Lincoln Riley in charge.