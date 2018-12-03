Colt McCoy Completed Two Passes After He Broke His Leg

Colt McCoy played through a broken leg on Monday night.

The Washington Redskins quarterback, who took over two weeks ago after Alex Smith broke his leg, suffered a broken fibula against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. After sustaining the injury on a six-yard sack, he stayed in the game for two more plays, a pair of completions.

When he limped to the sideline, he was having trouble putting weight on his leg, and he eventually made his way into the Redskins locker room, where an x-ray revealed he had a broken bone.

According to my score-keeping, McCoy stayed in the game for two more plays, and completed both his passes for 5 and 10 yards to set up a 44-yard field goal, AFTER he broke his leg. Terrible luck. Big heart. — Thomas Boswell (@ThomasBoswellWP) December 4, 2018

Lisa Salters reporting McCoy leaving X-ray room…he looked in pain as he tried to walk off — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) December 4, 2018

Here’s a look at the two plays he managed to complete with the broken leg.