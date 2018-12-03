Roundup: Facebook Executive in Trouble?; US Soccer Picks National Team Coach; & Wilder/Fury Brought Boxing is Back

Kelly Brook, very famous in London … “Sheryl Sandberg knew more of Facebook’s work with Definers than she let on” … the Christmas song “Baby it’s Cold Outside” got the #metoo treatment from dopes on twitter … “Men Who Are Insecure About Their Manhood Support Donald Trump” … he had a gun on him in Wal-mart, and accidentally shot himself in the groin … Malin Ackerman, an actress from billions, got married … RIP to George Bush, the 41st President, who died at the age of 94 … what are the most expensive zip codes in the US in 2018? …

Why does the NFL do such a bad job investigating player issues off-the-field? Kareem Hunt is the latest debacle. Why LeBron is the MVP at the 1/4 mark. Also, a special visit from Steve Hytner, aka, Kenny Bania of Seinfeld fame stopped by. [Itunes]

Greedy Williams, the great LSU cornerback, will not play in the Fiesta Bowl. [Advocate]

Golden State Warriors center Damian Jones is probably out for the season due to a pectoral injury. [SF Gate]

Allonzo Trier really has been fantastic for the Knicks after going undrafted. He was a terrific scorer at Arizona, but didn’t play like he’s playing now. [Slam]

Boxer Adonis Stevenson is in critical condition after a title fight in Quebec City. [Sports Net]

I didn’t pay to see the Wilder-Fury fight, but the draw decision apparently means boxing is back, because people want to see a rematch. [Yahoo Sports]

The 79-year old football coach of Kansas State, Bill Snyder, is retiring. [The Mercury]

Longtime radio update guy in LA Vic the Brick continues to battle cancer. [LA Times]

The new US National soccer team coach is … Gregg Berhalter. Of course the announcement came on one of the biggest football weekends of the season. [10 TV]

Are regulation fears going to send the FAANG stocks tumbling in 2019? [Weekly Standard]

If you like high school basketball, the finish to this game over the weekend was must-see. No spoilers, but you need to see the game-winning shot.

Nice to see Moe Wagner, the Michigan hero, score his first 10 points as a pro.