Kareem Hunt Went Unclaimed On Waivers, He's Officially A Free Agent

Kareem Hunt reportedly passed through waivers on Monday without anyone claiming him. If that’s true, Hunt is officially a free agent and can sign with anyone.

Twenty minutes past the deadline to put waiver claims in and it doesn’t sound like anyone put in for #Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt. Several teams considered it, but those teams elected not to put in a claim. If this holds, Hunt will be a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2018

While the former Kansas City Chiefs running back is facing a likely suspension if he winds up signing somewhere, virtually everyone expects him to eventually end up on a roster.

Let’s be real, Hunt is a 23-year-old running back who led the NFL in rushing (1,327 yards) on 4.9 yards per carry, and reached the Pro Bowl in 2017. He’s going to wind up in the NFL again.

Hunt posted 1,782 total yards as a rookie last season with 11 scores. This year he had 1,202 total yards and 14 touchdowns.

We might not see Kareem Hunt back in the NFL this season, but it’s a safe bet someone will take a chance on him at some point.