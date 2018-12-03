PM Roundup: Kendall Jenner; Packers Have Questions To Answer After McCarthy Firing; College Football Playoff Set

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which legitimately hates all four teams in the College Football Playoff…so the next month should be a real hoot.

Kendall was back with the angels: Kendall Jenner was a big part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show which aired last night.

Packers have questions to answer: The Green Bay Packers have questions to answer after head coach Mike McCarthy was fired on Sunday. Even quarterback Aaron Rodgers has to figure out what went wrong.

The playoff is set: The College Football Playoff is set and the committee got it right this year.

Tweet of the Day:

In fairness to the Steelers, Keenan Allen was an unknown quantity coming into the game and there wasn’t a ton of film on how the Chargers use him. https://t.co/wq45ShJ7kL — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 3, 2018

