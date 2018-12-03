Kyler Murray Is Now The Favorite To Win Heisman Trophy

Kyler Murray is scheduled to report to spring training in 2019 to start his professional baseball career, but he might be taking some hardware from the gridiron with him. Oklahoma’s explosive quarterback is now the betting favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy.

.@betonline_ag has changed/corrected the Heisman odds: Kyler Murray -160

Tua Tagovailoa +120

Dwayne Haskins +2500

Will Grier +2500 https://t.co/B0PvyiOgDk — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 3, 2018

Kyler Murray (-172) now betting favorite to win Heisman (at BetCris)….after Tua was -1000 just a few weeks ago and around -500 last week — Doug Kezirian (@DougESPN) December 3, 2018

Murray has made up significant ground in the last two weeks, as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the overwhelming favorite before then.

Murray’s stats are staggers so far this season. He’s completed 241 of 340 passes (70.9 percent), for 4,053 yards, with 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He’s also run for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns on 123 carries.

Meanwhile, Tagovailoa has completed 199 of 294 passes (67.7 percent), for 3,353 yards, with 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. he’s also added 190 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. To be fair to Tua, most of Alabama’s games have been blowouts, so he hasn’t had to rack up big numbers in the second half often.

It appears the SEC Championship Game hurt Tagovailoa’s position. He was 10-of-25 for 164 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. It was his worst game as a collegian and he left with an injury. That might be enough to lose him the Heisman.

While Tua was struggling, Murray lit up Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game. He completed 25 of 34 passes (73.5 percent) for 379 yards and three touchdowns. It’s clear that performance made an impression.

If Murray were to win, it would be the second-straight year an Oklahoma quarterback took home the award. Baker Mayfield won the Heisman in 2017.