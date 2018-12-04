PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; Urban Meyer Retires; USC Hires Kliff Kingsbury

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which doesn’t want a lot for Christmas, there’s just one thing it needs…all it wants for Christmas is…a Tesla.

Ariana’s new video is out: Ariana Grande’s new video, “thank u, next” broke the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours.

Urban out: Urban Meyer has announced he will retire from coaching after Ohio State’s appearance in this year’s Rose Bowl. Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will take over as head coach beginning on January 2.

Kliff to LA: Kliff Kingsbury has agreed to become the new offensive coordinator at USC. This is a huge coup for Clay Helton and the Trojans, as Kingsbury was the top offensive mind on the market.

Tweet of the Day:

Something not enough people are talking about: The Bulls used to fire coaches on Christmas. Hoiberg was fired on the first day of Hanukkah. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) December 3, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Urban Meyer Retiring After Rose Bowl

Chiefs Will Help Kareem Hunt Sign With Another Team

2019 NBA Mock Draft: RJ Barrett vs Zion Williamson; and 10 Freshmen in the Lottery

6 Candidates to Become the Cleveland Browns Head Coach

Around the Sports Internet:

The IAAF upheld Russia’s ban from international track and field competition

Urban Meyer’s legacy at Ohio State is complex to say the least

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is expected to reveal his next school tonight

Seattle is getting an expansion hockey team

Song of the Day: