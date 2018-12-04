USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; Urban Meyer Retires; USC Hires Kliff Kingsbury

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which doesn’t want a lot for Christmas, there’s just one thing it needs…all it wants for Christmas is…a Tesla.

Ariana’s new video is out: Ariana Grande’s new video, “thank u, next” broke the record for most YouTube views in 24 hours.

you’re like really pretty

Urban out: Urban Meyer has announced he will retire from coaching after Ohio State’s appearance in this year’s Rose Bowl. Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will take over as head coach beginning on January 2.

Kliff to LA: Kliff Kingsbury has agreed to become the new offensive coordinator at USC. This is a huge coup for Clay Helton and the Trojans, as Kingsbury was the top offensive mind on the market.

Around the Sports Internet:

The IAAF upheld Russia’s ban from international track and field competition

Urban Meyer’s legacy at Ohio State is complex to say the least

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is expected to reveal his next school tonight

Seattle is getting an expansion hockey team

