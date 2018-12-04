Roundup: Redskins Season is Over; Stephen Curry Lights Up Hawks & Why You Need to Hide Your Phone

Victoria Justice, actress … he was so excited to pop the question that he dropped the engagement ring and it fell through a grate in Times Square … important piece from Bruce Springsteen about his struggle with mental health … Ivanka Trump is being ripped for this, but you’d probably do it too … tough loss for NBC, as “Rossen Reports” is one of the Today Show’s best segments … “Delta opening America’s first facial recognition airport terminal in Atlanta” … protestors in Paris are demonstrating against rising oil prices and living costs …

Underdogs went 10-5 in Week 13. What happened? We tried to make sense of it, as well as sizing up the Week 14 slate. Plus, how I went 4-1 on college football’s Championship weekend. [Coming Up Winners]

The Redskins exceeded expectations making it to 6-3. Now they’ve had two QBs go down and the season is over. This shouldn’t be an indictment on Jay Gruden. Everyone keeps getting hurt. [Times-Dispatch]

Rough start to the week for the Miami Hurricanes. Recruits are flipping left and right. [Miami Herald]

If you want to be more productive, you’ve got to hide your phone. [NYT]

I love tuna. It’s healthy. Mix in a little mayo and mustard and it’s a sandwich. But Millennials are killing tuna because they don’t own can openers. [Food & Wine]

Why does the NFL do such a bad job investigating player issues off-the-field? Kareem Hunt is the latest debacle. Why LeBron is the MVP at the 1/4 mark. Also, a special visit from Steve Hytner, aka, Kenny Bania of Seinfeld fame stopped by. [Itunes]

Bus crash in Arkansas carrying youth football players leaves one dead, 45 injured. [Fox News]

FSU’s offense was bad this season, but the Seminoles’ OC Walt Bell just left for the UMass head coaching job. [Sentinel]

The digital media bubble is bursting, and that stinks for young journalists. [Washington Post]

Nice to see Stephen Curry back. He hit six three’s last night in Atlanta. Watch and enjoy.