REPORT: Chiefs Will Help Kareem Hunt Sign With Another Team

The Kansas City Chiefs may not want running back Kareem Hunt to work for them. But the Chiefs seem willing to work with Hunt.

Kansas City parted ways with Hunt following the release of a video which showed him shoving and kicking a woman. The Chiefs, however, expect Hunt will land with another team, according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor. The Chiefs will do their best to encourage interest.

From The Athletic’s Nate Taylor:

“According to a team source, the Chiefs anticipate that multiple teams will attempt to sign Hunt — who has recorded 2,984 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns in just 27 games — if NFL commissioner Roger Goodell rules him eligible to play again. “The Chiefs, in an effort to help their former player, plan to explain to inquiring teams who Hunt was as a person — compassionate, jovial and proudly involved in community events — under their structure and watch. Several members of the Chiefs hope to see Hunt in an NFL uniform again. And after a tearful goodbye with their former star, the Chiefs want Hunt to grow from his mistakes and the necessary counseling.”

Some teams considered placing a waiver claim on Hunt in time for the deadline on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but Hunt went unclaimed. Now, he’s a free agent, and can take calls from NFL teams.

Hunt has been involved in a handful of incidents since entering the NFL. He had the February incident at the hotel, shown in the TMZ video. Hunt also allegedly punched a man in June. And on Tuesday, a video popped up of Hunt yelling and needing to be restrained at a night club.

The Chiefs drafted Hunt in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he has been a sensation on the field since that point. But he lied to the Chiefs about the hotel incident in February, which led to his release. His talent may attract interest from NFL teams, but support from the Chiefs may be the only way he ends up back on another roster.