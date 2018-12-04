Urban Meyer Retiring After Rose Bowl

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will retire after the Rose Bowl, the university announced. He will be replaced by offensive coordinator Ryan Day.

A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon.

Meyer, a three-time national champion, is 82-9 during his time in Columbus. He served a three-game suspension to begin this season, which has been tumultuous on several different fronts. Meyer’s dealt with a mess of his making in addition to health problems.

These past few months, like the coach’s career in total, have been successful yet complicated.

By stepping down now, Meyer ensures the greatest continuity for Ohio State. The succession of Day is similar to what happened at Oklahoma, with Lincoln Riley replacing Bob Stoops.

Meyer, who is 54, previously stepped away to deal with his health at Florida, only to return. This time seems infinitely more permanent.