Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: 76ers-Raptors, Spurs-Lakers and ATS Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Huge slate of games today, with ten on the board. The Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors is today’s game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (32-24-1): The Picks: Philadelphia 76ers +6.5, San Antonio Spurs +8.5

The Sixers come into this game hot, having won their last four. Meanwhile, the Raptors who started off the season hot, have cooled off a bit in the recent weeks. Toronto will have no answer for Joel Embiid tonight, which makes me think we have a live dog in the 76ers. The public is also on the Raptors at a 60% clip, which makes me like the Philly side even more.

The Spurs are coming off an embarrassing loss last night to the Jazz, so look for them to be up for this primetime game. This is an inflated line due to that recency bias. And, in case you forgot, the last time the Lakers were 8 point favorites at home, they lost straight up to the Magic. Their defense is a wreck, which makes covering 8+ points tough against a desperate team. The public is all over the LAL in this one (75%), so love the SAS in this spot tonight.

Jason (38-51-1): The Pick: Coming soon…

Ryan (30-37-1): The Picks: Lakers -8.5, Nets +6.5