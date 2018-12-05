Cris Carter Says He Has 'Good Sources' that Jim Harbaugh is in Play for Green Bay and Cleveland Jobs

The Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns will be attractive job openings this NFL offseason, as one has Aaron Rodgers, and the other has a young and upcoming rebuilding roster and Baker Mayfield in place.

According to Cris Carter, a certain former NFL coach may be interested in a return from college:

In a segment discussing Josh McDaniels as a possibility for Green Bay, Carter on First Things First said the following about Harbaugh (forward to about 1:12 of the below video):

"I'm just gonna tell you guys a name: watch out for Jim Harbaugh, because he's potentially trying to get his way out of Michigan." — @criscarter80 on possible fit for Packers next head coach pic.twitter.com/9SaEXJ5P7B — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 5, 2018

“Watch out for Jim Harbaugh. Because Jim Harbaugh potentially is trying to get his way out of Michigan. Alright, I’ve got good sources that are telling me not only Green Bay, but also watch out for the Cleveland Browns. He likes the quarterback situations there, and I believe that there is front office people in Green Bay who are enamored with Jim Harbaugh and potentially trying to get him to come to Green Bay.”

Personally, I don’t see Jim Harbaugh walking away from Michigan as Urban Meyer retires, after going 0-4 against rival Ohio State. There’s no doubt, though, that the Green Bay job has some people salivating, and Harbaugh would certainly be of interest if he really was wanting to move back to the NFL.