Hassan Whiteside Left Bench Early After Sitting Out Another Fourth Quarter

Hassan Whiteside didn’t bother to stick around to see the final 40 seconds of the Orlando Magic’s 105-90 victory last night. After a late foul prolonged the inevitable, the Miami Heat center ambled off the bench and into the locker room.

Coach Erik Spoelstra had no answers after the game. Presumably he asked his player later because that’s the type of behavior that’s frowned upon.

Dwyane Wade had a reasonable and relatable explanation.

Dwyane Wade said Hassan Whiteside had to go to the bathroom, and that’s why he left the bench early. I couldn’t tell how serious he was or if he was even aware of it ahead of the question. It might’ve been his first time hearing that Whiteside left early. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 5, 2018

Whiteside played 34 minutes in the loss, scoring 12 and grabbing 18 rebounds. He didn’t see the court in the fourth quarter. It’s the fifth time that’s happened in six games.

The Heat are now 9-14, in no man’s land. Whiteside is getting the message that he is not a crunch time player. All this to say it may not have been a simple case of nature calling.

Is this the biggest sideshow in the world? No. But leaving with 40 seconds left is such an odd choice. I mean, you’ve almost made it! The game will be over shortly and you can leave then with the added benefit of no drama.