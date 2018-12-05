USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Jenna Dewan; Bryce Harper Is Still Available; The XFL Makes Big Announcement

Jenna Dewan

PM Roundup: Jenna Dewan; Bryce Harper Is Still Available; The XFL Makes Big Announcement

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Jenna Dewan; Bryce Harper Is Still Available; The XFL Makes Big Announcement

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is really struggling with this whole hump day nonsense. 

Jenna opens up on divorce: Jenna Dewan has opened up about her divorce from Channing Tatum. She’s currently dating someone else, but I didn’t bother to read who.

View this post on Instagram

My favorite sports bra! #jennadewanxdanskin

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

Bryce is still out there: Bryce Harper is still a free agent. Here’s where things currently stand in the hunt for his services.

XFL is coming: The XFL officially announced eight cities that will have teams and the venues they will play in. The league will return in 2020.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Tired LeBron James Misses Holiday Party to Sleep, Just Some Suburban Dad Now

Luka Doncic Is Already A Star

Cris Carter Says He Has ‘Good Sources’ that Jim Harbaugh is in Play for Green Bay and Cleveland Jobs

REPORT: Urban Meyer’s Agent ‘Bailed’ Amidst Zach Smith Fallout

Around the Sports Internet:

The Nationals went big by signing Patrick Corbin

It sounds like Mitchell Trubisky is going to return this weekend

USA Gymnastics has filed for bankruptcy

USC officially announced the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury

Song of the Day:

, , , , , , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home