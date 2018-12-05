Tired LeBron James Misses Holiday Party to Sleep, Just Some Suburban Dad Now

LeBron James is a global icon with a way cooler job than any of us. At his core, though, he’s still a man who turns 34 later this month. And like Kramer says in Seinfeld, fighting with the body is an argument you can’t win.

James latest tweet somehow manages to capture the spirit of a father of three who works in middle management, combined with Jimmy Fallon doing his monologue.



Impressive range here.

Perhaps we can get some controversy out of this. Maybe he’s tired from carrrying the Lakers. Maybe he’s saying he’s washed is a subtweet about something.

Personally, I’m most intrigued by a holiday party that begins after 8:30 p.m. on a Tuesday. People have work in the morning!