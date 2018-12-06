Please Enjoy Allen Iverson Describing How He'd Roast People By Drawing Cartoons

Allen Iverson has written for The Players Tribune. It is everything you want it to be and more. Need proof? Well, here’s A.I. speaking about his love of drawing. You see, in his mind, he was never a big talker like Gary Payton, Reggie Miller, Kevin Garnett, or Reggie Miller.

Iverson preferred to let his comics do the talking.

You’d do me wrong, say something I don’t like, get on my bad side? I’d be liable to cartoon you up. And yeah, it’s just what it sounds like: I would take my paper, my pen, that good ink — and I would straight-up bury you. I would draw you as a cartoon, man. And all your worst features, your worst whatevers, I’d just put them on blast. I’m telling you all, it was cold. Nobody out there was (or is!) wanting to be on the wrong end of my pen.

That is one of the best paragraphs I’ve ever read. It’s sacrilegious to suggest any Iverson quote is challenging “talking about practice” for supremacy, but some of these lines are in the conversation.

Giant missed opportunity for Big Cartoon not to get Iverson’s work into syndication at the height of his popularity. Could have made for some great feuds and filled out the space next to Family Circus.