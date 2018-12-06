Best Bets for Thursday's NBA Games: Knicks-Celtics, Rockets-Jazz and ATS Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Super small slate today, with only three games on the board. The Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz is today’s game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (33-25-1): The Pick: Houston Rockets +2

The Rockets scored nine points, yes nine, in the fourth quarter against the TWolves in their last game out. Everyone remembers that, so the public is on the Jazz tonight at a 60% clip (recency bias). The Rockets matchup extremely well against the Jazz and have won four out of their last five against them. Look for James Harden to have a monster game tonight, as he has been averaging 33.8 per, over his last ten.

Jason (39-52-1): The Pick: Celtics -13

Ryan (31-38-1): The Pick: Suns +13.5