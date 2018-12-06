PM Roundup: Chloe Grace Moretz; Alex Smith Dealing With Infection In Leg; Steelers Are Watching Their Season Slip Away

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants you to know that radio is a sound salvation, radio is cleaning up the nation…
Chloe dating a Playboy model?: Chloe Grace Moretz was photographed going to dinner and then making out with Playboy model Kate Harrison on Monday night. Reports are that the two ladies are dating and possibly sharing an apartment.
Smith dealing with infection: Alex Smith is reportedly dealing with an infection following multiple surgeries to repair his broken leg. The potentially career-ending injury has only been compounded by this latest news.
Steelers season slipping away?: The Pittsburgh Steelers were in a great position a few weeks ago, but consecutive losses have put them in a precarious position.
Nathan Eovaldi has re-signed with the Red Sox on a four-year deal
Paul Goldschmidt being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals is a huge deal for baseball
Kyler Murray was named the Associated Press Player of the Year
An updated list of players skipping their bowl games
