Could the New Game of Thrones Teaser Be Foreshadowing a White Walkers Victory?

HBO has released a teaser of the upcoming eighth and final season of Game of Thrones:

At first glance, you would say they didn’t give much away, but did they? Let’s dig deeper.

The teaser shows the wolf and dragon freeze, but the lion is instead being burned. As someone who does not believe in coincidences, it has to be asked why the lion is shown differently.

The lion, of course, is the sigil of House Lannister. When last seen, it sure seemed as if the Cersei-led army was more concerned with battling Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen than the White Walkers. The fire can easily be traced to the destruction Daenerys’ dragons bring with them. Is this a hint that the dragons will take out what is left of House Lannister? I predicted in January that Cersei would not make it out of this season alive.

As for the Stark wolf and Targaryen dragon shown, using the same logic, perhaps this means they will lose to the White Walkers. Don’t rule it out.

What made Game of Thrones great was the constant shocks it dealt. No other show in the history of television would have killed Ned Stark less than a full season in. Having the White Walkers win this upcoming war would be a magnificent and shocking way to end the series. It would also make sense given the way the storyline is progressing. The Walkers appear unstoppable and there is no more wall protecting the rest of Westeros.

If that is reading too much into this, the same cannot be said for believing this teaser promises us that the Great War is here.