REPORT: LeBron James Wants Carmelo Anthony to be a Laker; But Does He Just Want us to Think That?

According to The Athletics’ Joe Vardon, LeBron James wants Carmelo Anthony to come to the Lakers:

“LeBron James would like to get Carmelo Anthony to Los Angeles with him on the Lakers, a league source told The Athletic. Anthony, 34, is estranged from the Houston Rockets – still on their payroll for the league-minimum $2.4 million but gone from the team after the two sides decided he was not a fit after just 10 games. He can’t be traded until at least Dec. 15, and sources said there had been no request made by James to Lakers president Magic Johnson or general manager Rob Pelinka to make a deal for his friend. Nor would there be.”

Anthony’s time in Houston is over, and many believe so is his career in the NBA due to his inability to have a positive impact on a team anymore.

So, why would LeBron want him?

My read on this is LeBron wanted this news out. I do not believe he truly wants Anthony with him as a Laker, but wants his friend Anthony to think he does. He is trying to control the message. His hope here is Anthony will think he did his part to get him another job but it was the Lakers who would not do their part.

I mean, has he seen Melo play the past few years?