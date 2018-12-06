Roundup: Cardi B and Offset Break Up, Saints Owner Pays Off Layaway for Hundreds, USA Gymnastics Files for Bankruptcy

Christina Milian … Cardi B and Offset split amidst Offset cheating rumors … Alleged mistress apologizes … ‘Real-life Breaking Bad situation‘ in which terminally ill man sells drugs in attempt to pay for funeral … 78 journalists were killed on the job last year … “Saints owner Gayle Benson surprises 400-plus people by paying off Walmart layaway orders” … Teacher fired from Catholic school because she became pregnant out of wedlock … Greg Hardy is going to be on ESPN’s first UFC card, which also features Rachael Ostovich’s first fight since she was an alleged victim of domestic violence … Baker Mayfield thinks Lincoln Riley is ready for the NFL … USA Gymnastics files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy … More bad news for Facebook.
Where does Bama turn now on offense with Mike Locksley leaving for Maryland? [SI.com]
What else USC needs to do now that they’ve landed Kliff Kingsbury [Athletic]
The Hollywood talent manager whose texts with Les Moonves were shared with the New York Times defends himself [LA Times]
A-Rod and Big Cat have a new podcast on Barstool that launches today where they interviewed Kobe Bryant, Gary V, Mike Francesa, and more [Yahoo Finance]
The argument that the Yankees should hold off on Manny Machado and Bryce Harper to wait and sign Nolan Arenado, who is more of a sure thing [Bleacher Report]
Lame duck Wisconsin governor Scott Walker working with legislators to change laws to make governor position less powerful and strip voting rights before he leaves office is very shady [Washington Post]
And this caused Walker to get booed at a Christmas tree lighting [AP]
“What happened when a white cop chose not to shoot a black man” [Pro Publica]
Eric Bischoff gave a TED talk on how the news media is stealing from pro wrestling
Kawhi Leonard had a big game against the Sixers
How to make great paper airplanes
Comments