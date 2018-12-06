NFL USA Today Sports

Ryan Shazier Deadlifting Is Both Sad and Inspiring

Ryan Shazier Deadlifting Is Both Sad and Inspiring

NFL

Ryan Shazier Deadlifting Is Both Sad and Inspiring

Almost exactly one year ago, Ryan Shazier’s lower body went limp after he suffered a scary spinal injury while making a tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A few months later, he was spotted in a wheelchair on the sideline of the Steelers’ facility.

On Thursday, a video of Shazier deadlifting popped up on social media. The video is absurd, inspiring and tragic. The fact that he has come this far is remarkable and incredible, considering a doctor said he may never play football again. And yet, it’s a brutal reminder of what Shazier was before his injury: one of the most promising linebackers in the NFL. He’s re-learning to walk and re-learning to lift weights, just two years after beating Antonio Brown in a footrace.

As a point of reference, this is a video of Shazier on Oct. 14.

After suffering what the team called a spinal contusion on Dec. 4, he underwent spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 6. With the hopes of returning to the NFL, Shazier has undergone rigorous rehab.

, , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home