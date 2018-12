The Tennessee Titans buried the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 Thursday night, led by running back Derrick Henry’s ridiculous performance. Henry busted out a 99-yard touchdown run during which he went full-Beast Mode, running through and over a number of helpless Jags defenders.

Watch:

Darren Rovell was not impressed by Henry’s run:

Please don't call that one of the best runs in NFL history. If you call it anything, call it one of the worst tackling jobs. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 7, 2018

Well, the Titans’ official Twitter account wasn’t having it.

Titans Twitter 1, Rovell 0.