The 10 Best Bowl Games to Watch

Bowl season is here and bowls are good, no matter what the chattering masses want you to believe. If forced to choose ten to watch (an oddly specific hypothetical), we’d choose these.

No. 10

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech

Paul Johnson will coach his final game against another interesting guy on the other sideline. P.J. Fleck’s Gophers have been inconsistent, sometimes showing up and other times looking like a hot mess. It will be a homecoming of sorts for the boat-rowing enthusiast who made his name at Western Michigan. He built himself up as a master motivator and there’s no truer test for that than a mid-level bowl game. I don’t know what will happen at Ford Field, but do think both teams are going to play very, very hard.

This time of year, that’s the best anyone can hope for.

No. 9

Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn

Hey look. The Big Ten has a chance to score a major blow against the hated SEC. The Boilermakers’ second-biggest victory of the year (behind Ohio State) was keeping Jeff Brohm away from Louisville. David Blough and Rondale Moore going against Auburn’s defense will be fun to watch. Immediately gauging the Tigers’ interest will be as well. Sneaky goodness abounds.

No. 8

Las Vegas Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State

OK, so N'Keal Harry isn’t going to play. But Herm Edwards is going to be there, attempting to put the cap on a largely successful first season. Fresno State would like nothing more than to score a Power 5 victory in emphatic fashion. Both of these teams are way too good to be playing so early in the bowl shuffle, so don’t miss it.