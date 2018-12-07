Best Bets for Friday's NBA Games: Lakers-Spurs, Warriors-Bucks and ATS Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Great slate today, with ten games on the board. A ton of good games, but we will go with the Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks as today’s game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (33-26-1): The Pick: San Antonio Spurs pk

Talk about a fishy line. The Lakers just beat the Spurs by 8 on Wednesday, and now we have a pk ’em line tonight? You know everyone is going to be on the Lakers with that line. LAL is just 4-6 ATS on the road this season, and this is a good spot for the Spurs tonight.

Jason (40-52-1): The Picks: Lakers 1st Quarter +.5, Orlando Magic -2.5

Ryan (31-39-1): The Picks: Sixers-Pistons under 219, Grizzlies +5, Bucks PK