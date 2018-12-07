USA Today Sports

Ariana Grande

Roundup: Look at This Coughed-Up Blood Clot; Kevin Hart's Tweets Cost Him Oscars Gig; CNN Bomb Threat

Undocumented worker at Donald Trump’s golf course steps into the light … … Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host … Golden Globes snubs and surprisesStocks keep dropping … Alex Smith’s injury may be career-threatening  … Nick Bosa has game … Is Andrew Napolitano trying to get canned from Fox News … Anyone interested in the Freedom Football LeagueVernon Carey picks DukeSquare One was a formative influence … Whatever happened to that Alex Rodriguez-ESPN showLiterally the least uplifting thing to read today . .. Nathan Eovaldi staying with Red Sox … Love the Santa-ruining teacher … Baby Boomers had to do this uphill both ways … USA Gymnastics files Chapter 11 bankruptcy … Wake up, sheeple, the police have your face … Seal out here insisting he didn’t stick it up there on purpose … Ariana Grande … Close to hitting for the cycle here … DC sports betting situation very messy … CNN forced off air due to bomb threat

This is appalling behavior. Who gets a bacon, egg, and cheese on a toasted raisin bagel? Throw the book at him. [NBC New York]

Brett Favre is a social network. [NY Mag]

Coughed-up blood clot 2020. [The Athletic]

Judge wasn’t having any of it.

More cowbell.

