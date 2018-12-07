PM Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld; Nationals Don't Expect Bryce Harper Back; Anthony Davis Keeps Getting Better

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is definitely down with O.P.P.

Hailee is out promoting: Hailee Steinfeld is traveling the world prompting “Bumblebee” and appears to be having a pretty great time.

Nationals moving on: The Washington Nationals do not expect Bryce Harper to re-sign with the team. Owner Mark Lerner says the team offered Harper the biggest deal it can and the superstar passed on it.

“The Brow” has become elite: Anthony Davis has always been an amazing player, but he keeps adding wrinkles to his game to make himself even better.

