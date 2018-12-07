Hugh Freeze Dropped Some Unfortunate Phrasing During His Introductory Press Conference

Hugh Freeze is returning to college football coaching, 17 months after resigning in disgrace at Ole Miss after it was revealed that he had been calling escorts from his University phone during recruiting trips. Freeze, who was very public with his Christianity–sometimes tweeting out biblical messages while also engaging in the behavior that cost him his job– is very on brand for Liberty University, the school started by Jerry Falwell.

At his introductory press conference, Hugh Freeze offered up this thought:

Hugh Freeze: "Faith for me is believing in the son of God, Jesus Christ. He is the only one I've ever met that can handle my junk. If you know somebody else that can do that, I'd love to meet him, but I haven't met that person yet and he's the only one that can." pic.twitter.com/09Au1RgK19 — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 7, 2018

Now, I know what he’s trying to say. He’s trying to say that Jesus Christ is the only one that can deal with someone with his past. But “baggage” might have been a better choice of words than “junk” here when the reason you are available after being a coach in the SEC is because, well, you were trying to get others to handle your … baggage.