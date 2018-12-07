Taylor Lewan Was Incredibly Entertaining Last Night

The Tennessee Titans crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, 30-9. The outcome was never really in doubt after Derrick Henry’s 99-yard touchdown run. But Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan did his level best to keep viewers at home watching.

In the third quarter, he flipped off Fox’s overhead camera after it zoomed in for a closeup of his injury.

Taylor Lewan appears to give the finger to the Spyder cam filming him while he is hurt 😮 pic.twitter.com/yhZi8obDMD — The Rush (@therushyahoo) December 7, 2018

Been there, man. Sometimes a guy just needs his space.

Lewan was able to return to the game, which allowed him to knock Jalen Ramsey into next week with his, uh, mind or something. He then spoke for a nation by playing a medium-sized violin.

It takes a special performance for an O-lineman to steal the show, but the range Lewan showed counts as a special performance.