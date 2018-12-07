Week 14 NFL Picks Against the Spread: Rams at Bears; Eagles at Cowboys

Last week, we told you to be careful about road favorites. There were six of them, and only two covered (Rams, Broncos) and three lost outright (Bears, Colts, Panthers). As we’ve been saying on the show all season, it’s about more than stats in the NFL.

On this week’s episode of Coming Up Winners, we looked at the biggest games of the week, and the psychology behind them, factoring in the stats and the spot, and everything else.

Among the games we discussed:

Rams (-3) at Bears

Carolina (-2) at Browns

Eagles (+3.5) at Cowboys

Ravens (+6.5) at Chiefs

Patriots (-7.5) at Miami

Three of those are road favorites. We’re warning you. Again. And worse yet, there are more: The Saints (-8.5) are road favorites in Tampa; the Giants (-3.5) are road favorites in Washington; the Broncos (-4) are road favorites in San Francisco; and the Lions (-3) are road favorites in Arizona.