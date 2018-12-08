Aqib Talib: Mitch Trubisky Like Russell Wilson And Cam Newton Put Together

One of the great weekly football routines is players talking up their opponents, but Rams cornerback Aqib Talib took it to another level with his analysis of Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Rams CB Aqib Talib said Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky can present "the Russell Wilson effect" or "the Cam Newton effect." Or both. "He’s kind of like both of them put together." — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) December 7, 2018

We’re talking about a former NFL MVP in Newton and a Super Bowl champion in Wilson, here, but the comparison does have merit. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Trubisky is having a decent season as a passer, with 20 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and an average of 247 yards per game.

But it’s his running that makes this comparison work. Trubisky runs it five times per game, for an average of 7.1 yards per carry.

Newton carries it more often at 7.6 runs per game, but averages just 4.9 yards on those carries this year.

Wilson, who is easily the best passer of the three and the only one with a quarterback rating above 100, has carried it just 3.8 times per game this season, averaging 5.4 yards per try.

So Talib is overstating things, but not by a lot.